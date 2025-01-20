Cotton Mocks Pres. For Taking Credit: “Over 100 Hostages, Including 7 US. Citizens, Still In Gaza Due To Biden”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) blasted President Joe Biden for taking credit for the ceasefire/hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, asserting that if Biden, “a weak and failed president,” had properly supported Israel, there wouldn’t still be over 100 hostages in Gaza, including seven Americans.

Following the announcement of the deal, Cotton wrote: “Why is lame duck Joe Biden trying to cram down a bad deal on Israel on his way out the door? The only ‘deal’ should be unconditional surrender by Hamas—which is already nearly destroyed—and return of ALL hostages. Instead, we hear reports that Biden is demanding that Israel withdraw from key terrain in Gaza, release dozens of hardened terrorists for every one hostage, and get back only SOME hostages?”

Speaking with Mark Levin on Fox News over the weekend, Cotton said: “We shouldn’t negotiate with terrorists. We shouldn’t ask Israel or any other country to negotiate with terrorists. We didn’t negotiate with Japan after Hiroshima and Nagasaki – we said unconditional surrender and release the 40,000 Americans you hold, and that’s what they did.”

“We wouldn’t be in this position here in January of 2025, if that’s the position Joe Biden had taken in October 2023…we should have simply backed Israel from the beginning of the war, provided it with the weapons it needed when it needed them, and not exerted political and diplomatic pressure on Israel to sign bad deals. Blinken admitted that every time international pressure was exerted on Israel, it caused Hamas to to walk away from the table or make unreasonable demands because they thought that Joe Biden or European leaders would put the pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu that Hamas couldn’t on the battlefield.”

“So the reason we’re in this position, where there are still almost a 100 hostages left in Gaza, seven of whom are Americans, is because Joe Biden has been a weak, failed president who hasn’t backed Israel.”

Mark Levin said that he’s “sick and tired of all the attacks on Netanyahu” and of the constant pressure on Israel, forcing it to always give in to terror regimes such as Iran and Hamas.

Cotton pointed out that the attacks on Israeli figures are not limited to politicians on the right, indicating that protesters are against Israel as a country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)