President Trump Signs 200 Executive Actions on First Day, Launching Sweeping “America First” Agenda

President Donald J. Trump wasted no time implementing his “America First” vision on his first day in office, signing approximately 200 executive actions, memoranda, and proclamations aimed at undoing Biden-era policies and advancing his conservative agenda.

Restoring Cabinet and Honoring Traditions

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump signed orders to establish his Cabinet and subcabinet appointments, appointing acting leaders for key departments and agencies. He also issued a proclamation requiring flags to be flown at full staff on Inauguration Day, reversing their half-staff position following the recent death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Clemency for January 6 Defendants

In a move that underscores his commitment to what he calls “justice for patriots,” Trump issued a full pardon to approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol protests. Sentences for over a dozen members of the Oath Keepers were commuted, and former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was reportedly included in the clemency actions.

Rolling Back Leftist Policies

Trump began dismantling hallmark Biden administration policies, including extending the enforcement date for a bipartisan TikTok ban and withdrawing the U.S. from both the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. The president cited cost savings and a rejection of “globalist mandates” as reasons for these withdrawals.

Immigration Crackdown and Border Security

Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border, ordering the Defense Department to deploy additional military resources to combat illegal immigration. Construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will resume immediately, and the administration announced plans to designate cartels and gangs as terrorist organizations. A bold new executive action seeks to deny birthright citizenship to children of unauthorized immigrants, challenging the current interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Economic Focus: Energy, Inflation, and Alaska

The president took immediate steps to boost energy independence, ending electric vehicle mandates and lifting restrictions on drilling and production, including in Alaska. Trump declared a national emergency on energy costs and signed a memorandum targeting inflation, emphasizing the administration’s focus on reducing costs for American families.

Advancing Conservative Cultural Values

Trump signed orders reinforcing traditional values, declaring that the federal government would recognize only two genders, male and female. He also directed agencies to terminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, arguing that they are “divisive and unnecessary.”

Restoring Law and Order

The president directed the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for unauthorized immigrants who murder law enforcement officers or commit capital crimes. He also signed an executive order to “end the weaponization of government” and restore freedom of speech, pledging to prevent further government censorship.

Ambitious Goals for the Future

Trump concluded his whirlwind first day by doubling down on his commitment to put America first, calling his presidency a “new era of greatness.”

With bold plans to reform immigration, slash bureaucracy, and restore conservative values, President Trump’s second term begins with a clear message: America is back.