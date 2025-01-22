Dalya Attar Poised to Become First Orthodox Jewish Woman in Maryland Senate

In a historic decision, the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee voted Tuesday night to recommend Delegate Dalya Attar for a state Senate seat, positioning her to become the first Orthodox Jewish woman to serve in the Maryland Senate if Governor Wes Moore approves the appointment.

Attar, 34, emerged as the committee’s choice over Delegate Malcolm P. Ruff and six other candidates following interviews conducted via Zoom. Five of the eight committee members representing District 41 supported Attar, while three voted for Ruff.

The vacancy in the Senate arose after former Senator Jill P. Carter resigned on January 3 to join the State Board of Contract Appeals. If appointed, Attar, who has served as a prosecutor and was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2018, would continue to represent the diverse Northwest Baltimore district and take her place in history.

Attar’s candidacy marks a groundbreaking moment not only for Maryland but also for the nation, as she has previously noted that she is the highest-ranking Orthodox Jewish woman ever elected to public office in the United States.

During the interview process, Attar stressed her commitment to education and community engagement, pledging to host town halls and listening sessions to address the needs of the district. “Everyone wants the same thing,” she said. “Everyone wants to live together safely and with the most opportunities for their families.”

As education is her top priority, Attar expressed interest in joining the Senate Committee on Education, Energy, and the Environment. Senate President Bill Ferguson has indicated she would be assigned to that committee if appointed.

Attar’s supporters on the central committee included former Delegate Angela Gibson, who described the process as “fun,” along with Lakesha Brown Wright-El, Alex Friedman, Baltimore City Councilmember Yitzy Schleifer, and Sandy Rosenbluth. Ruff received votes from Brian Easley, Dayvon Love, and central committee chair Tammy Stinnett.

