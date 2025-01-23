NEVER AGAIN? Survey Finds Majority Believe A Holocaust-Scale Genocide Of Jews Could Happen Today

A new survey conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany has found that a majority of people in seven countries believe a genocide against Jewish people similar to the Holocaust could happen today. The findings also highlight a concerning decline in knowledge about the Holocaust, particularly among younger generations.

The survey polled adults in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The results were released ahead of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, 2024.

In the United States, 76% of respondents said they believed another Holocaust could occur, followed by 69% in the UK, 63% in France, 62% in Austria, 61% in Germany, 54% in Poland, and 52% in Hungary. Romania had the lowest percentage, with 44% considering such a scenario possible.

The survey also revealed significant gaps in Holocaust knowledge. Across countries, a large share of people underestimated the number of Jewish victims, with 18% to 28% believing that two million or fewer Jews were killed, far below the historically documented six million. Alarmingly, younger respondents aged 18-29 were more likely to believe the death toll had been exaggerated.

In France, 46% of young adults said they were unfamiliar with the Holocaust, compared to 15% in Romania, 14% in Austria, and 12% in Germany. Overall, one in five French adults reported they had not heard of the Holocaust or were unsure if they had.

When asked to name Nazi concentration camps, nearly half of Americans (48%) could not identify a single one out of the more than 40,000 camps and ghettos established during World War II. A quarter of respondents across all countries also failed to name any camps or ghettos.

Holocaust denial and distortion were identified as significant issues, particularly in the U.S. and Hungary, where respondents reported denial was more prevalent.

Despite the troubling trends, there is broad global consensus on the importance of Holocaust education. More than 90% of respondents in all countries agreed that teaching about the Holocaust is essential to ensure history does not repeat itself.

Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, called the gaps in knowledge “deeply concerning,” emphasizing the need for more effective Holocaust education. “The alarming gaps in knowledge, particularly among younger generations, highlight an urgent need for more effective Holocaust education,” he said.

Matthew Bronfman, head of the team that commissioned the report, struck a hopeful note, pointing to the widespread support for Holocaust education. “Now our task is clear; we must take this mandate and make it happen,” he said.

