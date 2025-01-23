WHAT’S HE THINKING? Trump Taps Steve Witkoff – Who Wants To Negotiate With Genocidal Ayatollah – To Lead Iran Policy

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to appoint his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, to spearhead diplomatic negotiations with Iran. According to reports from The Financial Times and Axios, the move suggests Trump may prioritize diplomacy before increasing pressure on Tehran.

Witkoff, a real estate mogul who played a key role in securing the recent ceasefire deal with Hamas, is expected to lead efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear program. This aligns with Trump’s broader goal to reduce conflicts in the region, the FT reported.

While the U.S. National Security Council has not confirmed the reports, a senior Republican staffer expressed concern, accusing Witkoff of easing pressure on groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, potentially endangering American interests and allies such as Israel.

In recent interviews, Witkoff stressed his commitment to diplomacy, praising Qatar’s role in negotiating recent agreements and expressing optimism about fostering regional cooperation.

During his first term, Trump imposed strict sanctions on Iran and withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. Following his re-election, he has signaled plans to renew a “maximum pressure” campaign, targeting Iran’s oil income while reiterating his opposition to Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has expressed support for Trump’s policies, saying they share a unified perspective on addressing the Iranian threat.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)