NEVER MIND: Trump Now Says “Ask Russia” After Promising To End War In Ukraine Within 24 Hours

Despite campaign promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, President Donald Trump has yet to deliver on that pledge since his inauguration on Monday. During a CNN town hall in 2023, Trump vowed to swiftly broker peace, claiming, “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done in 24 hours.”

Speaking via video at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump fielded questions about the conflict following a lengthy speech. When asked whether a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would be reached by next year, Trump deflected responsibility. “You’re gonna have to ask Russia,” he said, adding, “This is a war that should’ve never started… If I were president, it would never have started.”

Trump also criticized the devastation caused by the war, describing Ukrainian cities as “bombed-out demolition sites” and lamenting the loss of life.

Since taking office, Trump has suspended U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days to conduct a review, including aid to Ukraine. His administration’s skepticism of aid aligns with opposition within the GOP, where some lawmakers have pushed to reduce support for the besieged country. Vice President JD Vance, who as a senator last year declared blocking Ukraine aid his “second-biggest priority,” represents this faction.

Trump continues to insist that his leadership would have prevented the war, but his ability to fulfill his peace promises remains uncertain as global attention remains fixed on the ongoing conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)