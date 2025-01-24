Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BEAUTIFUL STORY! Mother of Hostage Asks Not To Be Michallel Shabbos [SEE THE VIDEO!]


Agam Berger is among the hostages expected to be released on Shabbos. Her mother, Merav, made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem and made a video urging Israeli media to honor Shabbos by refraining from coverage.

Merav said “We are waiting with bated breath for our daughters…. We also know that it will apparently happen on Shabbos, and not for no reason, either: Our enemies apparently intended that. To me it is important, and I have spent no small amount of time on this in recent days, how I will do it without desecrating Shabbos.”

“I will wait for Agam, with Hashem’s help, when she comes, with as little Chillul Shabbos as possible….”

Merav also appealed to the public and media, asking them to respect Shabbos: “From you I ask, those who embrace us and who have gone this entire journey with us, and who have the great merit of bringing our children home – please do not desecrate Shabbos…..Do not photograph, do not be photographed, and wait for Shabbos to end. At the conclusion of Shabbos, we will come out, and there will be time, a lot of time, to take photographs and be photographed.”

