THE LATEST: Hamas to Provide Names of Hostages Set for Shabbos Release

Hamas is expected to provide two lists to Israel on Friday.

One will list the names of four women to be freed on Shabbos. This is expected to include Arbel Yehud and three female soldiers.

However, concerns have arisen in Jerusalem regarding Yehud’s release, as she is reportedly held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rather than Hamas. This situation has led to fears that Hamas may delay her release.

Hamas is also supposed to provide a list of the condition of the remaining 26 hostages held in Gaza who are on the release list for phase one.

Israel will also receive official information about the fate of the Bibas family: Parents Shiri and Yarden and children Ariel and Kfir.

In the ongoing negotiations, Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier. Among these, 30 are convicted terrorists serving life sentences.

Earlier this week, as part of the first phase of the agreement, Israel released 30 prisoners in exchange for the release of three civilian female hostages — Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher — who were freed by Hamas on Sunday afternoon.

