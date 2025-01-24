Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

THE LATEST: Hamas to Provide Names of Hostages Set for Shabbos Release


Hamas is expected to provide two lists to Israel on Friday.

One will list the names of four women to be freed on Shabbos. This is expected to include Arbel Yehud and three female soldiers.

However, concerns have arisen in Jerusalem regarding Yehud’s release, as she is reportedly held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rather than Hamas. This situation has led to fears that Hamas may delay her release.

Hamas is also supposed to provide a list of the condition of the remaining 26 hostages held in Gaza who are on the release list for phase one.

Israel will also receive official information about the fate of the Bibas family: Parents Shiri and Yarden and children Ariel and Kfir.

In the ongoing negotiations, Israel has agreed to release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each female soldier. Among these, 30 are convicted terrorists serving life sentences.

Earlier this week, as part of the first phase of the agreement, Israel released 30 prisoners in exchange for the release of three civilian female hostages — Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher — who were freed by Hamas on Sunday afternoon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW DETAILS: IDF Had Intel Indicating Hamas Attack So Why Wasn’t The Nova Party Canceled?

BIBI DEFENDS MUSK: Says Elon Is “Great Friend Of Israel” As Dems Accuse Him Of Nazi Salute

Israel Demands That Hamas Release Arbel Yehud This Shabbos

Google Expedited AI Access to Israel Following October Hamas Attack, Report Reveals

IDF: Hamas Commander We Earlier “Confirmed” As Dead Is Actually Still Alive

Trump Designates Yemen’s Houthis As A Foreign Terrorist Organization

IDF Kills 2 Of The 3 Terrorists Who Killed 3 Israelis In Funduq Attack

KIDDUSH HASHEM: Jewish Doctor and Nurse Team Up To Save Passenger During Medical Emergency On Delta Flight

Trump Slams Biden’s Apparent Oversight: “Maybe The Sad Thing Is He Didn’t Give Himself A Pardon”

CNN CRUMBLING: Network Axing Hundreds As New Leadership Signals Dramatic Turnaround

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network