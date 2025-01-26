Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
A PILLAR OF SUPPORT: Chaverim of Rockland Welcomes 21 New Volunteers as Monsey Community Continues to Grow Rapidly


As Monsey’s community continues to expand into neighboring towns, Chaverim of Rockland is rising to meet the growing demand for its critical services.

This week, the organization welcomed 21 new volunteers to its ranks, reflecting its commitment to serving the broader region. Some of these new members hail from the burgeoning communities of Haverstraw, Chestnut Ridge (on the New Jersey border), Airmont, Montebello, New Hempstead, Pomona, New City, Stony Point, and other locations.

Chaverim of Rockland has long been a pillar of support for residents, earning its reputation as the backbone of the Monsey area. With a dedicated team of 200 volunteers, the organization operates 24/7, responding to emergencies and providing vital assistance at all hours. Their efforts are seamlessly coordinated by a group of 30 skilled dispatchers who ensure help is always just a phone call away, maintaining round-the-clock coverage.

In 2024 alone, Chaverim of Rockland responded to an astounding 64,135 calls—a number that underscores the immense impact the organization has on the community. This extraordinary volume of assistance highlights the dedication of its volunteers and the essential role Chaverim plays in the lives of Rockland County residents.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



