HaRav Zilberstein Burst Into Tears Upon Hearing About Na’ama Levy’s Release

This past summer, the parents of Na’ama Levy, who b’chasdei Hashem was released from captivity in Gaza on Shabbos, arrived at the home of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, who stopped in the middle of shiur he was delivering to a small group of Rabbanim to speak with them and provide chizzuk, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

HaRav Zilberstein tearfully recited Tehillim with them and gave them a sum of money for tzedakah, emphasizing that they should donate it specifically to orphaned and abandoned children.

Naama’s father was surprised to hear this and told the Rav that before his daughter was abducted, she volunteered for a year to help children in crisis, and perhaps thanks to this, Hakadosh Baruch Hu is protecting her, while noting that they received a sign of life from her some time ago.

In a moving recording of the visit, published on the Siach Yitzchak line, HaRav Zilberstein is heard addressing Naama’s father and the family members who accompanied him: “Look, this is a Tefillas Rabbim amid our Limmud Torah. This has some koach. Yehi Ratzon that we hear good news.”

In conclusion, HaRav Zilberstein added: “And I’m asking you for a favor. If Hakadosh Baruch Hu helps us, come tell us that she’s alive and she returned home. Where do you live? In Ra’anana, well, not too far. We now learned and davened so I have one request. If Hakadosh Baruch Hu has mercy on us and she returns, come tell us.”

From then on until Motzei Shabbos, Naama’s name [along with the names of other hostages] was frequently mentioned by the Rav. At the beginning of every seder limmud and shiur, he would dedicate it to the yeshuah of Naama bas Ayelet and would often tearfully mention the moving visit of her parents. Even during his Shabbos meals with his grandchildren, Rav Zilberstein would begin his divrei Torah at the meal by saying that the limmud would be for the yeshuah of Naama bas Ayelet and the other hostages.

In another recording published by Siach Yitzchak, the Rav’s grandson, HaRav Chaim Malin, can be heard telling HaRav Zilberstein that Naama Levy may soon be released.

HaRav Zilberstein was very moved, saying: “There hasn’t been one Shabbos that I haven’t learned something in her zechus. I begin every shiur by saying that Hashem should help her. I daven for her at the end of every tefillah, sometimes even with tears. A young girl, only 19, she already endured Gehinnom in this world.”

When the members of his household informed HaRav Zilberstein on Motzei Shabbos about Na’ama’s release, he burst into tears. He then emphasized the need to continue davening for the remaining hostages.

