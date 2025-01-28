Discovering Their Mesorah: Camp Yeka Brings Jewish Identity to Life for Ukrainian Children

In a quiet village in Ukraine, Alex* had always worn a cross, unaware of his Jewish roots. Born to a Jewish mother, his connection to his heritage was distant, hidden beneath the surface of his daily life. When he joined Camp Yeka this winter, Sasha was shy and reserved, keeping to himself as the vibrant energy of camp unfolded around him. But slowly, the warmth and inclusivity of the camp began to chip away at the walls he had built. By the end of the session, Sasha surprised his counselors and peers by expressing a heartfelt desire: to undergo a Bris Milah and receive a Jewish name, symbolizing his newfound connection to his people.

Dima’s* story was equally moving. Raised by a non-Jewish father after losing his Jewish mother at a young age, he had little opportunity to connect with his Jewish heritage. Yet, through the immersive atmosphere of Camp Yeka, something awakened in him. During the final banquet, as the campers sang a song about a Jewish boy in the Soviet Union strengthened by a letter from the Rebbe, tears streamed down Artiom’s face. He sang along with a voice full of emotion, embracing the heritage he had long been denied.

Another camper, also named Artiom, experienced his own transformative journey at camp. A member of the older boys’ group, this Artiom put on Tefillin for the very first time under the guidance of a counselor. The experience moved him deeply, and he eagerly asked to join the older boys’ Maariv prayers each evening, even though it wasn’t part of his schedule. When he learned about the mitzvah of Bris Milah, he felt a strong desire to fulfill it. By the end of camp, he underwent a moving Bris Milah ceremony, surrounded by his fellow campers who celebrated his incredible commitment.

Max*, another camper from a remote village, wasn’t particularly connected to Judaism when he arrived. During a hike, his bunk encountered a large non-Jewish group, and Sergei initially kept his distance, hesitant to be identified as Jewish. That hesitation turned to pride when a non-Jewish girl made a derogatory remark about the Jewish group. In a moment of courage, Sergei lifted his hood to reveal his kippa, boldly declaring, “I am Jewish, too.” His bravery inspired his bunkmates and left a lasting impact on everyone who witnessed it.

For Valera, who had never attended a Jewish program before, camp was a revelation. Over the course of the session, he approached his counselor with a longing that seemed almost otherworldly: “I want to see Hashem.” By the final days, Valera announced his decision to become a “real Jew” through a Bris Milah and the adoption of a Jewish name. The transformation was undeniable, a testament to the power of the camp’s nurturing environment.

Valerie, a newcomer to his local Jewish community, hesitated when friends encouraged him to join Camp Yeka. But the decision to attend proved life-changing. Beyond enjoying the activities and making lifelong friendships, Valerie connected deeply to Yiddishkeit. Inspired by the learning and the camaraderie, he decided to undergo a Hatofas Dam Bris, cementing his connection to his Jewish identity.

These stories, and so many others from Camp Yeka, highlight the profound impact the program has on the lives of children and teens across Ukraine. Hosted at the Or Avner-Alumim Children’s Centre in Zhitomir, the winter camp provided a much-needed break from the hardships of war. The children found comfort, joy, and growth in a safe and nurturing environment where they could explore their Jewish identity.

As Camp Yeka continues its mission, it’s clear that experiences like these create a lasting impact on the lives of these children, empowering them to reconnect with their heritage and find strength and pride in their identity.