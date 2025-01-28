Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Enhances Winter Readiness for Troops on Syrian Mount Hermon [VIDEO & PHOTOS]


The IDF has released footage showcasing the establishment of temporary army posts on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, where troops have been stationed following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime last month.

To ensure soldiers are equipped to handle the extreme winter conditions, the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate, in collaboration with the Northern Command and the Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Department, has implemented a comprehensive logistical effort.

The military provided insulated structures, heating devices, and snow-specific clothing, including warming packs, insulated suits, storm gear, and winter boots. Among the newly constructed facilities is a medical building equipped to treat cold-weather injuries, alongside kitchens and dining halls to supply hot meals.

“The logistics and infrastructure teams have set up structures and equipment to endure various weather conditions, including generators, heating systems, and insulated facilities tailored to the harsh environment,” the IDF said.

Additionally, engineering units from the Northern Command’s Mountain Brigade have conducted operations to assist logistical efforts and ensure the smooth deployment of equipment in the area.

The IDF describes the deployment as a temporary and defensive measure.

