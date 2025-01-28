WATCH: Democrat Goes Ballistic, Trashes Dem Leadership for Weak, Slow Response To Trump’s “Chaos” in Second Term

CNN’s Bakari Sellers unleashed a blistering attack on Democratic leadership Tuesday, slamming them for what he called a feeble and delayed response to President Donald Trump’s latest power moves in his second term. Arguing that government systems are crumbling and legal norms are under siege, Sellers warned that Democrats were failing to rise to the moment—allowing Trump and his allies to reshape the country unchecked.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Medicaid reimbursement portals were down nationwide, leaving healthcare providers and vulnerable patients in limbo after the Trump administration issued guidance ahead of a sweeping and constitutionally dubious spending freeze. Trump also fired 17 inspectors general from key federal agencies—without the required 30 days’ notice to Congress, a move Democrats say is outright illegal.

The Democratic response? Weak, disorganized, and far too slow, Sellers argued on The Lead with Jake Tapper.

“Democrats have been caught flat-footed, Jake. And that’s the most disappointing thing,” Sellers fumed. “The House Democrats have a meeting tomorrow over something that’s urgent today. And then we rolled out Chuck Schumer?”

His frustration was palpable. While Trump acted with ruthless efficiency, Democrats, he argued, were floundering—holding meetings instead of mounting an aggressive counteroffensive.

“We need to go to our constituents quickly. Those voices need to be up—15, 30-second ads talking about how this affects them,” Sellers urged. “My daughter actually receives federal grant money to go to Howard University. Benedict College, right down the street, 95% of their $65 million budget is from federal grants and aid money. The uncertainty—old folks who can’t get Meals on Wheels.”

The stakes, he said, could not be higher. Yet, instead of mobilizing, Democrats were letting Trump and his top adviser, Stephen Miller, seize control of the narrative.

“It’s just malpractice that Democrats suck at this so bad,” Sellers said bluntly. “We’re allowing Donald Trump and Stephen Miller to run roughshod over what our government looks like. And people are learning the wrong lessons from what happened on November 5th.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)