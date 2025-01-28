Rubio Tells Egypt: “Hamas Can Never Govern Gaza Or Threaten Israel Again”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss the ongoing crisis in Gaza, the State Department said Tuesday.

According to a U.S. readout of the call, the two officials addressed the latest developments in the region, with Rubio recognizing Egypt’s role in brokering the hostage-ceasefire agreement and facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza.

During the conversation, Rubio stressed the need to hold Hamas accountable and underscored the importance of post-conflict planning.

“The secretary reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning to ensure Hamas can never govern Gaza or threaten Israel again,” the statement said.

The call comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Egypt consider housing Palestinians from Gaza, a proposal that has drawn significant international attention.

