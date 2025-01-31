Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
MANCHESTER, UK: Fire Breaks Out At Satmar Shul On Friday Night


A fire broke out Friday night at the Satmar V’Yoel Moshe Shul on Northumberland Street in Salford, sending thick plumes of smoke over the city. Emergency services responded swiftly to the blaze, which reportedly began around 5 p.m. in offices on the building’s top floor.

Six fire engines from Manchester Central, Blackley, Phillips Park, Salford, and Broughton fire stations arrived to tackle the flames.

Shul representatives suspect an electrical fault may have caused the fire, though they noted it was too early to confirm. The flames were extinguished by approximately 7:30 p.m., and crews remained on-site to ensure the area was safe.

There was no word on the Sifrei Torah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



