NYC: 75% Of Democratic Voters Say City Is In Crisis, Nearly Half Consider Leaving

New York City’s Democratic primary voters overwhelmingly believe the city is in crisis, with nearly half saying they may be forced to leave if conditions worsen, according to a new poll by Honan Strategy Group.

The survey found that 75% of respondents believe the city is in a state of crisis, while 80% express concern over crime and 70% feel fearful and anxious about the future. Additionally, 45% say they would consider leaving New York if conditions deteriorate further.

Crime and violence were cited as the top concerns among 23% of respondents, followed closely by quality-of-life issues (22%) and housing costs (19%).

The poll delivers troubling numbers for Mayor Eric Adams, who faces broad disapproval amid a criminal corruption indictment. A staggering 85% of Democratic voters do not believe Adams should be re-elected, while 81% disapprove of his job performance, including 60% who strongly disapprove.

Among those surveyed, 66% gave city government a poor rating, with another 28% rating it as only “fair.” Furthermore, 64% of Democrats believe Adams is too closely aligned with former President Trump.

The survey, conducted before Adams’ legal team met with federal prosecutors, reflects widespread dissatisfaction with his leadership as he fights federal bribery and illegal campaign contribution charges—allegations he vehemently denies.

As Adams’ popularity plummets, former Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to be the leading candidate should he enter the mayoral race. The poll shows Cuomo leading a hypothetical Democratic primary with 35% of the vote, followed by City Comptroller Brad Lander (10%) and Adams, tied for third place at 9%, alongside Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Under the city’s ranked-choice voting system, Cuomo would win the primary in the sixth round, securing 58% of the vote, compared to 17% for Lander and 13% for Mamdani.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August 2021 amid misconduct allegations—which he denies—is reportedly considering a political comeback. Despite controversy, pollster Bradley Honan noted that Cuomo remains a well-known figure among city Democrats, largely due to his perceived leadership on major issues.

