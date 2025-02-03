Despite PM’s Denials: Palestinian Authority Is Managing Rafah Crossing

Ynet revealed on Monday morning that contrary to the statements of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the Rafah Crossing, which reopened at the beginning of the week for the first time since Israel seized control of the Gazan side almost nine months ago, is being managed by members of the Palestinian Authority.

The Rafah Crossing, the only gateway between Egypt and Gaza, is being monitored by PA officials, including senior officials from Fatah, who are operating it in cooperation with a special European Union force and Egyptian security officials who are assisting in securing the area against Salafi terrorist elements.

According to the report, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas asked his officials not to be interviewed on the matter due to the political sensitivity in Israel.

However, one entity is not involved in the management of the crossing: the State of Israel. Israeli officials are not physically present at the crossing, with their sole role in the administrative end – granting approvals for exit permits from the Gaza Strip.

Beginning several weeks ago, Palestinian Authority officials, in cooperation with Egyptian intelligence, have been holding intensive talks in Cairo with officials from the IDF, Israel’s Civil Administration, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT], and the Shin Bet to plan the reopening of the crossing.

The official spokesperson for Palestinian Authority police, Louai Azarikat, confirmed that Fares al-Rifi, a resident of Gaza City who previously served as a police officer in the central Gaza Strip on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, has been appointed to manage the police station at the Rafah crossing.

The ceasefire/hostage deal between Israel and Hamas requires Israel to open the Rafah Crossing and allow the evacuation of 50 wounded Gazans, including Hamas terrorists, per day. Three escorts are allowed to accompany each wounded person, totaling about 200 people daily, subject to approvals from the Shin Bet and Egypt. The agreement includes a clause stating that if Hamas wishes to transfer wounded children beyond this number, it will be permitted subject to Israeli approval – which Israel did not oppose.

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the reports, saying: “The Israeli government continues to violate the promises and principles it has declared as part of this reckless deal. The Prime Minister has emphasized countless times that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority to manage the crossing which poses a security risk, but unfortunately, he backed down on this issue as well. The government is allowing the Palestinian Authority – which distributes salaries to terrorists – to control the Gaza gate. How low will we sink???”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)