FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN: Armed Thugs Brutalize Victims, Escape In Stolen Car

A violent gunpoint robbery took place Monday morning in Flatbush, where two armed suspects forced their way into an apartment, assaulted the victims, and fled with stolen property, including a vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred at 9:04 AM at 1311 Avenue K. The suspects, described as two African American males wearing Amazon employee jackets, forced their way into the victim’s apartment, brandished a firearm, and assaulted the occupants with a crowbar.

The attackers stole two cellphones before making off with a 2024 white Honda Accord. The victims, who sustained injuries from the attack, were transported to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects were last seen fleeing southbound on East 14th Street toward Avenue L. The NYPD has launched an investigation and is working to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)