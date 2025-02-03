GOOD NEWS: United Airlines to Resume New York-Tel Aviv Flights on March 18

United Airlines will restart flights between New York and Tel Aviv on March 18, a source told *Globes*. While the airline had considered resuming service earlier, it opted to delay until mid-March. Tickets are not yet available for purchase.

United will be the first U.S. carrier to resume Israel flights, with Delta set to follow on April 1 with seven weekly flights.

Before the war, United operated 28 weekly flights from Tel Aviv, including 14 to New York and others to Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco.

