GOOD NEWS: United Airlines to Resume New York-Tel Aviv Flights on March 18

(AP)

United Airlines will restart flights between New York and Tel Aviv on March 18, a source told *Globes*. While the airline had considered resuming service earlier, it opted to delay until mid-March. Tickets are not yet available for purchase.

United will be the first U.S. carrier to resume Israel flights, with Delta set to follow on April 1 with seven weekly flights.

Before the war, United operated 28 weekly flights from Tel Aviv, including 14 to New York and others to Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



