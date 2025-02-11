A LEGEND IS NIFTAR: Holocaust Survivor, R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, Oldest Hatzolah Volunteer In NYC

The world has lost a true hero. R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Flatbush Hatzolah volunteer, was niftar at the age of 88. A man of unyielding strength and boundless chesed, Yehuda dedicated his life to saving others—continuing to respond to Hatzolah calls when he was already well into his 80s.

Known by his unit number F-71, or affectionately as “Seventy Von,” Yehuda was a pillar of the Flatbush Hatzolah community. Even as recently as a year ago, he was still answering emergency calls, often arriving on scene before members who drove, as he sprinted from his daily jog on the Brighton Beach boardwalk.

A survivor of the Holocaust, Yehuda was just a young child when he and his two brothers escaped Nazi persecution in Budapest. He spent his childhood in constant danger, moving from one hidden shelter to another, narrowly avoiding the fate that claimed millions of Jews. His mother’s refusal to obey Nazi orders and his father’s desperate efforts to keep his family safe ensured the survival of their three young sons.

Decades later, Yehuda channeled that same determination into saving lives. At a Flatbush Hatzolah event honoring him on his 85th birthday, he scanned the crowd and said, resolute: “With Hatzolah, I beat Hitler.”

From his early days as a Brighton Beach Hatzolah member (BR21) to his years serving Flatbush, Yehuda was an inspiration to generations of younger EMTs. His boundless energy, devotion to klal yisrael, and legendary dedication made him the oldest active responders in Hatzolah history.

His story—one of survival, resilience, and unwavering commitment to life—will not be forgotten. “Seventy Von” will be deeply missed by his family, his fellow Hatzolah members, and the countless lives he touched.

Details of the levaya will be announced as they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

VIDEOS BELOW WHEN HE WAS GIVEN AN AWARD BY FLATBUSH HATZOLAH ON HIS 85 BIRTHDAY

