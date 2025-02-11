Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

A LEGEND IS NIFTAR: Holocaust Survivor, R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, Oldest Hatzolah Volunteer In NYC


The world has lost a true hero. R’ Yehuda Lindenblatt Z”L, a Holocaust survivor and longtime Flatbush Hatzolah volunteer, was niftar at the age of 88. A man of unyielding strength and boundless chesed, Yehuda dedicated his life to saving others—continuing to respond to Hatzolah calls when he was already well into his 80s.

Known by his unit number F-71, or affectionately as “Seventy Von,” Yehuda was a pillar of the Flatbush Hatzolah community. Even as recently as a year ago, he was still answering emergency calls, often arriving on scene before members who drove, as he sprinted from his daily jog on the Brighton Beach boardwalk.

A survivor of the Holocaust, Yehuda was just a young child when he and his two brothers escaped Nazi persecution in Budapest. He spent his childhood in constant danger, moving from one hidden shelter to another, narrowly avoiding the fate that claimed millions of Jews. His mother’s refusal to obey Nazi orders and his father’s desperate efforts to keep his family safe ensured the survival of their three young sons.

Decades later, Yehuda channeled that same determination into saving lives. At a Flatbush Hatzolah event honoring him on his 85th birthday, he scanned the crowd and said, resolute: “With Hatzolah, I beat Hitler.”

From his early days as a Brighton Beach Hatzolah member (BR21) to his years serving Flatbush, Yehuda was an inspiration to generations of younger EMTs. His boundless energy, devotion to klal yisrael, and legendary dedication made him the oldest active responders in Hatzolah history.

His story—one of survival, resilience, and unwavering commitment to life—will not be forgotten. “Seventy Von” will be deeply missed by his family, his fellow Hatzolah members, and the countless lives he touched.

Details of the levaya will be announced as they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

VIDEOS BELOW WHEN HE WAS GIVEN AN AWARD BY FLATBUSH HATZOLAH ON HIS 85 BIRTHDAY 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

BEYOND INSANE: USAID Fully Funded Notorious Al-Qaeda Terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki’s College Education

Attorney-General: Daycare Subsidies For Avreichim To Be Halted At End Of Month

LISTEN: Marco Rubio: “Monstrous, Savage Hamas Is Pure Evil, Must Be Eradicated”

IDF Raises Alert In The South, Halts Leave For Soldiers: “Preparing For Various Scenarios”

First Sign Of Life Received From Twin Hostages Gali And Ziv Berman

MURDERED IN CAPTIVITY: Shlomo Mansour, Survivor Of Iraqi Pogrom, Killed By Hamas

FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN: Shomrim Helps Nab Package Thief Driving Stolen Van Loaded with Stolen Goods and Drugs

MAILBAG: An Open Letter To PM Netanyahu About His Failure To Thank Hashem

Justice Dept Orders Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams Dropped

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network