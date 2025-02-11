HYPOCRISY: Why Did The UN Halt Aid To Yemen After Abetting Hamas Takeover Of Gazan Aid?

The antisemitic United Nations insisted on supplying “humanitarian aid” to Gaza even when it was clear that it was being diverted by the Hamas terror group; has decried Israeli attacks on Gazan hospitals even after it was proven that they were being used as terror strongholds; and even failed to act when their own employees were found to be moonlighting as Hamas terrorists and involved in committing atrocities against Israelis.

However, it has now become apparent that one thing will change the sham organization’s tune. Although they are happy for Israelis to risk their lives by living next door to a terror state and even insist that Israel should provide “aid” to its own enemies, they won’t put their own hides at risk.

The UN announced on Monday that in an “extraordinary decision,” it is suspending all of its humanitarian aid activities in Yemen’s Sa’ada region after Houthi terrorists detained eight more U.N. employees.

Since 2021, the Houthis have abducted dozens of U.N. staff and has increased its abductions in recent months. The terror group is currently holding 24 U.N. staff.

“This extraordinary and temporary measure seeks to balance the imperative to stay and deliver with the need to have the safety and security of the U.N. personnel and its partners guaranteed,” deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

“This pause is to give time to the de facto authorities and the United Nations to arrange the release of arbitrarily detained U.N. personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support. The United Nations remains fully committed to assist the millions of people in need across Yemen.”

On Tuesday, a day after the suspension, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that one of its staff members had died in detention in Yemen. In what is a pattern of ignoring evil, the statement did not mention that a terror group was involved in the “detention,” instead saying that he was one of “seven national staff arbitarily detained by ‘local authorities’ since January 23.”

