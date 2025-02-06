Australia Finally Cracks Down: Harsher Sentences For Hate Crimes Amid Antisemitism Surge

In response to a surge in antisemitic incidents, Australia has passed sweeping new anti-hate crime laws, introducing mandatory minimum sentences for terrorism-related offenses and the public display of hate symbols.

Under the legislation, offenders will face a minimum of 12 months in prison for lesser hate crimes, such as performing a Nazi salute in public, while those convicted of terrorism offenses will receive at least six years behind bars.

“I want people who are engaged in antisemitism to be held to account, to be charged, to be incarcerated,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sky News. His comments mark a significant shift, as he had initially opposed mandatory minimum sentences for hate crimes.

The bill, first introduced last year, creates new offenses for threatening violence or force against individuals based on factors including race, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, political opinion, and other identities.

The move comes amid a wave of antisemitic incidents across the country. In recent months, shuls, Jewish-owned buildings, and vehicles have been targeted in attacks, and authorities recently uncovered a caravan loaded with explosives along with a list of Jewish targets in Sydney.

The legislation follows criticism from the center-right opposition, which accused the Albanese government of being soft on crime and failing to combat the rise in antisemitism. Last month, the Liberal-National coalition pushed for mandatory minimum sentences to be included in the bill.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, who introduced the amendments late Wednesday, described the new measures as the “toughest laws Australia has ever had against hate crimes.”

Meanwhile, the government of New South Wales, where many of the recent antisemitic attacks have occurred, announced plans to strengthen its hate speech laws to align with those already enacted in Western Australia and Victoria.

The new legislation signals a decisive shift in Australia’s approach to combating hate crimes, as the government seeks to curb rising extremism and ensure tougher penalties for those inciting hatred and violence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)