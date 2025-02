HEROES WELCOME: Ari Rosenfeld [previously known as Sgt. A.], the frum non-commissioned officer who was accused of leaking classified documents to the Prime Minister’s Office, has been released to house arrest. He has been imprisoned for four months, separated from his young wife and son

The order came after the State Attorney’s Office dropped its opposition to Rosenfeld being released to house arrest, after what they said was a change in the security services’ evaluation of the danger he poses.