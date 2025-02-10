Vile Anti-Semite Kanye West Deletes X Account Amid Backlash Over Antisemitic Posts

Kanye West has deleted his X account following widespread condemnation of a series of antisemitic posts, marking the latest controversy in the mentally ill rapper’s troubled history with social media.

West, who also goes by Ye, was criticized for making inflammatory statements about Jewish people, including declaring “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi” in posts shared on Friday. He also wrote, “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

In response, X added a “sensitive content warning” to his account, but by Monday, the 47-year-old appeared to have deleted his profile entirely.

Before removing his account, West acknowledged his departure from the platform, writing:

“I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate [X owner] Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent.”

“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip.”

“Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again [sic]. Good afternoon and goodnight.”

His latest comments reignited calls for his removal from X, with advocacy groups and public figures urging Musk to take action.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism accused West of using X as a platform for hate speech and demanded Musk take decisive action.

“Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn’t be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X.”

West’s departure comes after a series of past suspensions from X due to antisemitic remarks.

October 2022 – His account was restricted over antisemitic comments, but he returned the following month.

December 2022 – His account was suspended again after posting an image appearing to show a swastika inside a Star of David and praising Hitler. Musk cited “incitement to violence” as the reason for the suspension.

July 2023 – His account was reinstated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)