MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING: Secret Early Acceptances At Seminaries Threaten To Collapse Established System

A brewing scandal in the girls’ seminary acceptance process has sent shockwaves through the frum world, as multiple seminaries have defied a predetermined agreement and begun accepting students prematurely—threatening to unravel the entire admissions system.

According to an agreement among seminaries in Eretz Yisroel, no acceptances were to be issued before March 3rd. However, several seminaries have jumped the gun, calling high school seniors with acceptance offers and pressuring them to commit within hours. This reckless move threatens to upend the structured process, much like the chaos that recently plagued the mesivta acceptances in Lakewood when certain yeshivos disregarded agreed-upon timelines, sending other yeshivos, schools, parents, and talmidim alike scrambling to be accepted into a mesivta.

While some argue that the more established seminaries hold high schools hostage—demanding the best students and leaving newer seminaries struggling to establish themselves—it is widely agreed that breaking the rules is not the solution. Instead of undermining the system, these seminaries should seek to resolve their grievances through proper negotiations.

In response to this troubling situation, a major crackdown is already underway. Mrs. Raizel Reit of TTI, a key player in the seminary college credit and financial system, has taken concrete moves to bring an end to the chaos. TTI, which helps parents save between $9,000 and $17,000 on tuition, has issued a stern warning: any seminary that defies the agreed-upon process will be banned from partnering with TTI.

Mrs. Reit’s statement was clear: “TTI would like to require our partner seminaries to comply with the Vaad’s requirements… Any seminary not in compliance will be barred from partnering with TTI and will be unable to participate until the Vaad confirms their compliance.”

As this crisis unfolds, the question remains: will the rogue seminaries back down, or will this be the beginning of a complete overhaul of the seminary admissions process?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)