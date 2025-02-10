MAJOR SCANDAL UNFOLDING: Secret Early Acceptances At Seminaries Threaten To Collapse Established System

A brewing scandal in the girls’ seminary acceptance process has sent shockwaves through the frum world, as multiple seminaries have defied a predetermined agreement and begun accepting students prematurely—threatening to unravel the entire admissions system.
According to an agreement among seminaries in Eretz Yisroel, no acceptances were to be issued before March 3rd. However, several seminaries have jumped the gun, calling high school seniors with acceptance offers and pressuring them to commit within hours. This reckless move threatens to upend the structured process, much like the chaos that recently plagued the mesivta acceptances in Lakewood when certain yeshivos disregarded agreed-upon timelines, sending other yeshivos, schools, parents, and talmidim alike scrambling to be accepted into a mesivta.
While some argue that the more established seminaries hold high schools hostage—demanding the best students and leaving newer seminaries struggling to establish themselves—it is widely agreed that breaking the rules is not the solution. Instead of undermining the system, these seminaries should seek to resolve their grievances through proper negotiations.
In response to this troubling situation, a major crackdown is already underway. Mrs. Raizel Reit of TTI, a key player in the seminary college credit and financial system, has taken concrete moves to bring an end to the chaos. TTI, which helps parents save between $9,000 and $17,000 on tuition, has issued a stern warning: any seminary that defies the agreed-upon process will be banned from partnering with TTI.
Mrs. Reit’s statement was clear: “TTI would like to require our partner seminaries to comply with the Vaad’s requirements… Any seminary not in compliance will be barred from partnering with TTI and will be unable to participate until the Vaad confirms their compliance.”
As this crisis unfolds, the question remains: will the rogue seminaries back down, or will this be the beginning of a complete overhaul of the seminary admissions process?
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
18 Responses
This collusion violates antitrust law. TTIs threats are quite illegal and this collusion could result in civil and criminal penalties.
Or even better: will this be the end of the seminary system altogether?
Let’s hope.
Honestly I am just sick and tired of the way our entire system is being run. So wrong. Nothing is honest about our chiunuch system. Very disheartening to say the least.
Why don’t we name these vigilantes and this will stop dead in its tracks?
These seminaries treat the girls like a deck of cards. It’s disgusting. The entire system. Everything about the seminary system is DISGUSTING.
I have 5 girls who went to seminary. 4 different ones. The process stinks. And they are going to preach good midos to our daughters?
Bunch of reshoyim. I can write a book about the 5 years of seminary my girls had. Were there good things? yes. But I am going out on a limb and willing to say that even if ONE NESHAMA is hurt – EVEN ONE – then shut this entire stupid trainwreck down. not to mention its bankrupting every Frum family.
ENOUGH! AD KAN.
If anyone had a daughter that went through the system, its horrible to the girls.
When will this horror show and and stop it once and for all?
We’ve been hearing alot of “Shut them down” in regard to President Trump and much of the abuse/fraud he has found through DOGE. I would think “Seminary” should be one of the things he shuts down next!
If everyone would agree NOT to send girls to Eretz Yisroel, the amount of money that could be saved is ASTRONOMICAL!
i dont want to chas vesholom talk about rabbonim or gedolim, but they are also in this like all of us. know why? because they also know that if they didnt send their girls to seminary, then people will ask by shidduchim ”
whats wrong with her? why didnt she go to seminaray”?
Any seminary head that can’t follow rules of an agreement should have zero issues when their students break rules as well, right? I mean, that’s how we learn, by example!! Such a great way to teach about responsibility and following directions! Same for the high schools!
This would be a golden opportunity to stop the entire seminary nonsense.
I think Elon Musk and DOGE should do a real expose into the seminary situation. We all know it’s the biggest scam ever and we are suckered into it.
Oh no TTI is making a threat. Sara Shneir will just step in, and if they also stop, than Touro will step in. You know why? Because they’re businesses just like all the Seminaries.
This entire system stinks to high heavens. Everything about the seminary system.
****NEWSFLASH****
Mrs. Raizel Reit of TTI IS A HERO.
Don’t worry. The frummie mafia will get to her and threaten and bully her life. DO NOT CAVE TO THE RESHOYIM.
Having had daughters in the Seminaries and seeing first hand, I must defend and say that many and the vast majority of Seminaries are doing great work in chinuch habonos and perhaps we should be careful to avoid using stam generelizing rechilus. It is a system at large that has done remarkable work in chinuch for our Torah world, with regular guidance of Gedolim that are consulted.
Having said that, I must agree we need to need to inforce strict adherence to agreed acceptance policy, otherwise it truly is becoming used by some, as our children being pawns for business or pushing up numbers c”v and that is so so wrong and incorrect.
The point and purpose of a vaad must be to enforce and navagate this, to maintain yashrus across the board.
Wow! A lot of jaded people jumping on the bash-the-whole chinuch-system bandwagon. I will speak up for the silent majority (who are sick of being jumped and bashed and insulted and have stopped commenting) and say that I am very happy with the overwhelming majority of what the overwhelming majority of chinuch institutions do. By and large, those who have gone into chinuch – a largely thankless job – do so for idealistic reasons, and work l’Shem Shamayim selflessly. If there are issues, let us deal with them – in a balanced way.
To call a large group of people “a bunch of reshoyim”, for example, or to refer to “the entire chinuch system” as dishonest, are excellent ways to lose one’s Olam Haba (Ayin Sefer Chofetz Chaim on Motzei Shem Ra). These would NOT be balanced.
Speaking as a high school senior in an established Lakewood high school, All students are aware of the tight race to get into seminary. It is a grueling process within of itself that leaves many great girls feeling inadequate and insecure. We students heard rumors that this was happening and went to our seminary advisor, she told she discussed it with the seminaries and it’s just rumor. Whether it is or it isn’t is irrelevant, my point is IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YESHIVA WORLD!! This is a real issue that is affecting real girls!! I don’t want to know how many girls are going in to complete panic because of this article. This is a matter that should not just be thrown around as the latest hock on the market. I hope you can understand where I am coming from, thank you.
To skythelimit, your use of the word “reshoim” pretty much speaks volumes about you & your middos…. Shadchanim beware!