FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN: Shomrim Helps Nab Package Thief Driving Stolen Van Loaded with Stolen Goods and Drugs

A package thief has been arrested thanks to the swift response of Flatbush Shomrim. As Flatbush Scoop reported, a homeowner in the vicinity of Avenue S and East 8th Street witnessed his package being stolen in real-time via his Ring camera and immediately alerted Shomrim.

Shomrim volunteers quickly mobilized and tracked down the suspect, who was driving a van loaded with stolen packages. The NYPD later discovered that the thief had been tailing Amazon and UPS trucks, snatching deliveries moments after they were dropped off. Upon apprehension at Ocean Avenue and Avenue T, police also found a significant quantity of Fentanyl and crack cocaine in his possession.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle itself had been stolen, and the license plates had been taken from another car. The suspect is now in police custody, facing multiple charges related to theft, drug possession, and vehicle-related offenses.

Flatbush Shomrim urges residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to prevent such crimes from occurring in the community.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)