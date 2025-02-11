Crown Heights Leaders Host Welcome Breakfast for Congressman Ritchie Torres {PHOTOS}

Community leaders in Crown Heights hosted a welcome breakfast on Sunday at the home of Yaacov and Shevi Behrman, honoring Congressman Ritchie Torres for his steadfast support of Israel and the Jewish community. Speaker after speaker praised Torres for his bold stance against antisemitism, particularly in the wake of the October 7th terror attacks. Attendees highlighted how rare and reassuring it is to see a government official who is both unafraid and passionate in the fight against Jew-hatred.

During the event, discussions focused on pressing issues affecting the Jewish community, including the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses and social media, challenges surrounding yeshiva education, and concerns about public safety, housing security, and mental health in New York State. The urgency of these issues was underscored by a violent attack in Crown Heights just a day earlier, in which an individual was assaulted with scissors.

Prior to the breakfast, Congressman Torres visited the Rebbe’s house, accompanied by Rabbi Mendy Krinsky, Baila Olidort, Director of Communications for Chabad Headquarters, Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, Founder of the Jewish Future Alliance (JFA) and PR liaison for Chabad HQ, and Rabbi Mendy Margolin, JFA board member. The group discussed the special blessings associated with the Rebbe’s dollars, and in a poignant moment, Olidort presented Torres with a personal dollar she had received from the Rebbe in 1985.

The breakfast was attended by prominent Jewish leaders, including Rabbi Shea Hecht, Chairman of NCFJE; Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302; Rabbi Mendy Hershkop, Chairman of Crown Heights Shomrim; JJ Katz of Crown Heights Hatzalah; Rabbi Lazar Avtzon of the Crown Heights Shul Association; activist Avi Leches; Rabbis Zalman Friedman and Shmuel Rosenstein of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council; Rabbi Shalom Goldstein, Executive Director of Beth Rivkah; and Sam Stern, President of the Carroll Street Block Association.

Also present were local businessmen Shaya Gordon, Menachem Light, Tuvi Greisman, Nochum Labkowski, Mendel Pinson, Yossi Kopstien, Avi Webb, Dovid Katz, Shlomie Hecht, Yossi Hershkop, Yossi Sofer, Max Cohen, Mendy Weisz, Leibel Baumgarten, and AD48 District Leader Pinny Ringel.

Adding a touch of star power to the gathering were entertainment celebrities Benny Friedman and Mendy Pellin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)