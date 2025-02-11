Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Celebrate Over 60 Years of Timeless Elegance at Simpson Jewelers’ ‘The Golden Era’ Mega Sale!

Communicated Content

In 1959, a small and unassuming jewelry store opened under the name Simpson Jewelers. Since then, this family-run business has grown and thrived, as they built a much-deserved reputation for their honesty, attention to detail, and personalized customer service.

Now, over 60 years from its founding, Simpson Jewelers is known as the go-to jewelry store for those looking for great value, unique masterpieces, and outstanding craftsmanship. It’s a place where every piece is truly a treasure.

Simpson associates and family members travel the world each season to manufacture and source the newest and finest jewelry and luxury watches available. As a result, clients and jewelers alike have come to expect a novel experience every time they visit.

Their Brooklyn-based storefront now occupies an eye-popping six thousand square feet of space and boasts an unmatched showroom of timeless classics and exclusive one-of-a-kind creations made in-house by their skilled artists.

But their crown jewel is the mega sales event they host every year. This year the theme is “The Golden Era.” The four-day event will run from February 15th through the 18th. Meet the world-renowned jewelry artisans of Butani, marvel at the gorgeous decor, and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Most importantly, enjoy the year’s most significant reductions on their beautiful jewelry.

As the team at Simpson Jewelers says, “Step into the past, but let your jewels shine forever.”


For more information, go to simpsonjewelers.com or Instagram.com/simpsonjewelers




Popular Posts

🚨 NETANYAHU: Return Our Hostages By Shabbos At Noon, Or War Resumes [VIDEO]

BEYOND INSANE: USAID Fully Funded Notorious Al-Qaeda Terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki’s College Education

Attorney-General: Daycare Subsidies For Avreichim To Be Halted At End Of Month

LISTEN: Marco Rubio: “Monstrous, Savage Hamas Is Pure Evil, Must Be Eradicated”

IDF Raises Alert In The South, Halts Leave For Soldiers: “Preparing For Various Scenarios”

First Sign Of Life Received From Twin Hostages Gali And Ziv Berman

MURDERED IN CAPTIVITY: Shlomo Mansour, Survivor Of Iraqi Pogrom, Killed By Hamas

FLATBUSH, BROOKLYN: Shomrim Helps Nab Package Thief Driving Stolen Van Loaded with Stolen Goods and Drugs

MAILBAG: An Open Letter To PM Netanyahu About His Failure To Thank Hashem

Justice Dept Orders Corruption Charges Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams Dropped

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network