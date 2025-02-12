Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Trump “Completely Certain” There Is MASSIVE KICKBACKS in Federal Spending

President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump says his administration uncovered widespread financial misconduct in federal expenditures, asserting that large sums of money are being misused.

Speaking on the matter, Trump said he personally reviewed a list of 200 government expenditures and found only three to be reasonable.

“There’s no chance that there’s not kickbacks or something going on… They’re taking massive amounts of money and spending it on items. I went through a list of 200 expenditures that were made, and I found three that looked like they were reasonable.”

