Shai Graucher Begins Sefer Torah In Memory Of Rebbitzen Bergman A”H [PHOTOS]


Bnei Brak – On the eve of Tu Bishvat, a moving ceremony took place at the residence of HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Rosh Yeshivas Rashbi and Zakein Chevrei Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, marking the beginning of the writing of a Sefer Torah in memory of his late wife, Rebbetzin Devorah Bergman A”H, who was Niftar on Chanukah.

The Sefer Torah, personally dedicated to HaRav Bergman, was donated by Shai Graucher. During the ceremony, Rabbi Graucher recalled that at the conclusion of the Shiva, he informed the Rosh Yeshiva of his wish to donate a Sefer Torah in memory of the Rebbetzin. The Rosh Yeshiva warmly showered him with Brachos, noting that his late wife was known for her selflessness and dedication to others, drawing a parallel to Rabbi Graucher’s own acts of kindness.

Following his annual Minhag that he did at the home of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, Shai presented HaRav Bergman with a large platter of fruit in honor of Tu Bishvat, adding a special touch to the heartfelt gathering.

