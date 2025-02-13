MAILBAG: Sorry, But Mental Health Providers Have Every Right to Decline Insurance

I was surprised to read the recent mailbag on YWN complaining about mental health providers not accepting insurance. The writer seems to suggest that private healthcare providers must take insurance, ignoring the reality of how the insurance industry operates.

As a dentist, I know firsthand the headaches that come with insurance companies. Over the years, I’ve had to drop participation in certain plans due to constant denials and delayed payments. A Chassidic Rebbe once urged me to take lower-paying plans to help the community, and I have done my best. But the reality is that insurance companies prioritize profits—often at the expense of providers and patients alike.

Many reimbursements haven’t increased in 30 years. Would the letter writer agree to work for wages from three decades ago? To suggest that mental health providers are greedily pocketing cash is not only misguided but borders on lashon hara.

I’ve spoken with mental health professionals who describe the endless paperwork and documentation required to get even minimal reimbursement. It’s no wonder some choose to opt out of the system altogether. Fortunately, there are Jewish institutions offering mental health services on a sliding scale—a simple look through local newspapers would reveal this.

Lastly, if someone feels strongly enough to publicly criticize others, they should be willing to sign their name. Anonymous complaints do little to contribute to honest, productive discussions.

Signed,

Dr. Yehoshua Canter

Brooklyn, NY

