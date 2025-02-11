MAILBAG: Mental Health Or Money Grab? The Unethical Practices Hurting Our Community

I am writing to address a disturbing and deeply troubling reality within our community—the unethical and exploitative practices of certain mental health professionals who refuse to accept insurance, forcing desperate patients to pay exorbitant out-of-pocket fees.

While we frequently hear about the importance of mental health awareness, why do we not speak about the financial barriers that prevent people from accessing care? In nearly every other field of medicine, doctors work within the insurance system to ensure patients receive treatment without financial ruin. Yet, in our heimishe community, mental health providers actively avoid insurance, knowing full well that their patients—due to cultural and religious sensitivities—will not seek help outside the community.

This is not just a financial issue—it is an abuse of power. Vulnerable individuals in crisis should not have to choose between getting the help they desperately need or plunging their families into debt. Yet, many professionals exploit the stigma surrounding mental health, knowing their heimishe patients will not report them for demanding untraceable cash payments.

Even more concerning, some organizations that claim to assist struggling individuals are profiting from this crisis, steering people toward select providers who charge astronomical fees. Where is the accountability? Who is ensuring that mental health services remain accessible to those who need them most?

This situation is unacceptable and unsustainable. We must demand transparency, affordability, and ethical responsibility from our mental health providers. We cannot afford to stay silent while so many suffer—financially, emotionally, and psychologically.

It is time to demand accountability from those who claim to be healers but have instead turned mental health care into a business of exploitation.

Sincerely,

Name Withheld

