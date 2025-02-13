NYS Assemblyman Aron Wieder Announces Resignation from Rockland County Legislature

NYS Assemblyman Aron Wieder has announced his resignation from the Rockland County Legislature, effective immediately. Wieder, who was elected to represent the 97th Assembly District in the November 2024 election, has decided it is the right time to step down after making significant progress on key projects.

“Serving the voters of District 13 in Spring Valley has been an honor, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me over the past 13 years,” Wieder said. “I’m especially proud of my work on pedestrian safety and infrastructure projects, which are now well underway.”

Wieder highlighted the completion of the pedestrian safety initiative, a $30 million project to add sidewalks on county roads, as the key reason for his decision to resign. He recently submitted his district’s road recommendations to the Chair of the Legislature, marking the right time to transition.

“I’m thankful for the collaboration of my colleagues and legislative staff,” Wieder continued. “I remain committed to serving my community through my new role in the New York State Assembly, where I will continue to advocate for public safety, law enforcement, affordability, and inflation.”

Wieder expressed his ongoing dedication to Rockland County and his constituents. “I will always be a strong advocate for the residents of the 97th Assembly District and will continue to work hard for them in Albany.”

