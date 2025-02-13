ECHOES OF MOSSAD: Booby-Trapped Headsets Explode Among Russian Soldiers In Shocking Sabotage

Russian soldiers were reportedly given booby-trapped headsets containing hidden explosives as part of a crowdfunded donation, according to Russian state media.

The headsets, which resembled Cobra X V4 drone controller headsets made by Chinese manufacturer Skyzone, exploded when turned on, pro-Kremlin blogger Razved Dozor reported on Telegram. Images of the disassembled headsets revealed that each device contained 10-15 grams of plastic explosives, according to a spokesperson for JSC NPP, a Russian military equipment supplier.

The report did not confirm if any soldiers were injured or killed in the incident. There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

The incident drew comparisons to the 2024 Israeli operation in which explosive-laced pagers and communication devices were secretly delivered to Hezbollah operatives, later detonating and injuring thousands.

