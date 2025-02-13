Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ECHOES OF MOSSAD: Booby-Trapped Headsets Explode Among Russian Soldiers In Shocking Sabotage


Russian soldiers were reportedly given booby-trapped headsets containing hidden explosives as part of a crowdfunded donation, according to Russian state media.

The headsets, which resembled Cobra X V4 drone controller headsets made by Chinese manufacturer Skyzone, exploded when turned on, pro-Kremlin blogger Razved Dozor reported on Telegram. Images of the disassembled headsets revealed that each device contained 10-15 grams of plastic explosives, according to a spokesperson for JSC NPP, a Russian military equipment supplier.

The report did not confirm if any soldiers were injured or killed in the incident. There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

The incident drew comparisons to the 2024 Israeli operation in which explosive-laced pagers and communication devices were secretly delivered to Hezbollah operatives, later detonating and injuring thousands.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Girl Assaulted and Dragged to the Ground in Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]

Passenger Threatens Crew, Mocks Jewish Travelers, And Bangs On Cockpit Door During Flight to Newark

Rabbi Shea Hecht Slams Lev Tahor: “Cult’s Grip Keeps 180 Children Trapped in Guatemala” [VIDEO]

TERROR IN MUNICH: Afghan Immigrant Rams Vehicle Into Crowd, Injuring At Least 28

OUTRAGE: Nukhba Terrorists Are Treated In Israeli Hospitals, Including Non-Essential Surgeries

CHASDEI HASHEM: Shin Bet Arrests Israeli-Arabs Planning To Blow Up Bus Of IDF Soldiers

Hamas Officially Announces: “We’ll Release 3 Hostages On Shabbos”

Report: Male Hostages Released On Shabbos Were “Weeks Away From Cardiac Arrest”

Shai Graucher Begins Sefer Torah In Memory Of Rebbitzen Bergman A”H [PHOTOS]

WATCH: Trump “Completely Certain” There Is MASSIVE KICKBACKS in Federal Spending

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network