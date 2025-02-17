Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

INSANE FOOTAGE: Multiple Injuries After Plane Crash Lands In Toronto, Flips Over On Its Back


A Delta Airlines CRJ900 flying from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving at least 15 passengers injured, including 3 in critical condition, according to local reports.

The terrifying incident unfolded as the plane attempted to land, resulting in a catastrophic failure that left the aircraft upside down on the tarmac. Shocking witness footage captures passengers scrambling to safety, with some seen outside the wreckage.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding,” the airport confirmed in a statement.

First responders worked rapidly to evacuate the injured, as smoke and debris surrounded the overturned aircraft.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but investigators are on-site as Toronto Pearson, and the airport has been shut down until at least Tuesday morning.

  1. First responders evacuate the injured:- Something is not making sense:- Canada Immigration is well known to be exceedingly meticulous to never let anyone entry into Canada without a thorough inspection, with absolute zero exceptions, so how could First responders possibly bypass this procedure which has never had any exceptions?

  2. What is going on with all the plane crashes lately?? I’d be surprised if some foreign nation is not somehow involved. In my life, I’ve never heard of this many crashes so frequently.

