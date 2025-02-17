INSANE FOOTAGE: Multiple Injuries After Plane Crash Lands In Toronto, Flips Over On Its Back

A Delta Airlines CRJ900 flying from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving at least 15 passengers injured, including 3 in critical condition, according to local reports.

The terrifying incident unfolded as the plane attempted to land, resulting in a catastrophic failure that left the aircraft upside down on the tarmac. Shocking witness footage captures passengers scrambling to safety, with some seen outside the wreckage.

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding,” the airport confirmed in a statement.

First responders worked rapidly to evacuate the injured, as smoke and debris surrounded the overturned aircraft.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the crash, but investigators are on-site as Toronto Pearson, and the airport has been shut down until at least Tuesday morning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)