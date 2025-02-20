Bloodthirsty Iran Unleashes Execution Spree, Killing Nearly 1,000 Of Its Own In 2024

The Iranian regime’s insatiable thirst for death claimed at least 975 lives in 2024, as the Islamic Republic escalated its use of state-sanctioned murder to maintain its iron grip on power, according to a damning new report by human rights organizations.

The figures, released Thursday by Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), expose a horrific rise in executions, with Iran butchering more of its own people than in any year since 2008.

“This is not justice—it is a bloodbath,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam. “These executions are part of the Islamic Republic’s war against its own people to quench its thirst for death and terrorize society into submission.”

The Islamic Republic’s killing machine hanged, shot, and strangled nearly 1,000 people in just one year, an increase of 17% from 2023. On average, five people were executed every single day in the last three months of 2024, many on vague and trumped-up charges designed to eliminate political dissenters and maintain fear.

Among those murdered:

31 women, the highest number executed in nearly two decades.

Two protesters from the 2022 anti-regime uprising, including 23-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlu, who was executed despite evidence of mental illness and a sham trial.

Countless others sentenced for so-called “crimes” such as drug offenses, murder, or the regime’s infamous charges of “corruption on earth” and “rebellion”—catch-all terms used to silence opposition.’

Arvin Netanel Ghahremani hy”d, who Iranian authorities convicted of being an “accomplice to the intentional murder of a Muslim” and of “intentionally inflicting nonfatal injuries” after defending himself against a knife-wielding attacker.

Many were executed in secret, their families notified only after their bodies had been dumped in unmarked graves. Others were publicly hanged—a chilling reminder to Iran’s 85 million citizens that their rulers will stop at nothing to retain control.

Iran’s judicial system, rooted in hardline sharia law, operates as a tool of terror rather than a system of justice. The regime doesn’t just kill dissidents—it kills anyone and everyone to maintain power.

It kills women for not wearing a hijab “properly.”

It kills men for daring to protest.

It kills ordinary citizens to fill its daily quota of bloodshed.

And when tensions rise with Israel or the West, the executions increase—proving that Tehran’s real enemy is not outside its borders, but within them.

Despite international condemnation, the Ayatollah’s death cult continues to operate without consequence, standing as the world’s second most prolific executioner after China.

The Iranian regime has always thrived on violence, oppression, and mass killings, and 2024 was no exception. While the world watches Iran’s external aggression—its proxy wars, terror sponsorship, and nuclear ambitions—it is its own people who pay the highest price.

