For the second time in as many days, a suspect has been arrested in connection with disturbing acts of lewdness in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Brad Billhimer today announced the arrest of Michael Marto, 28, of Tuckerton, who now faces a slew of serious charges for incidents reported on November 24, December 5, December 12, and January 5—all in Lakewood.

Read the full story on Lakewood Alerts.