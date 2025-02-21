SAFETY ALERT: Popular Kosher Granola Bars Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Metal Contamination

A nationwide recall has been issued for more than 2.4 million cases of MadeGood granola bars over concerns that they may contain metal fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The voluntary recall was initiated on December 9, 2024, by Chicago-based Riverside Natural Foods Inc. The FDA has since classified it as a Class II recall, meaning consumption could result in temporary or medically reversible health effects.

The contamination involves “a small, flat brush bristle” found in specific batches. The company claims the presence of metal in individual bars is “highly unlikely” but is recalling products “out of an abundance of caution.”

Seven complaints have been reported, though no injuries have been documented. Consumers should not eat the affected bars and should return them to the store for a full refund.

The recalled MadeGood granola bars were produced between January 2024 and November 2024 and distributed across the U.S., Canada, and other international markets.

The following flavors and varieties are included in the recall:

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

Mixed Berry Granola Bars

Strawberry Granola Bars

Cookies & Creme Granola Bars

Halloween Chocolate Chip Granola Mini Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Granola Bars Variety Pack

Holiday Sprinkles Chocolate Drizzled Granola Mini Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars

MadeGood Variety Pack

A full list of affected products, including UPC codes and “best by” dates, can be found on the FDA’s official recall notice.

MadeGood has stated that it has identified and resolved the manufacturing issue and implemented new safety measures to prevent future contamination.

While the company insists the risk is low, consumers are strongly advised not to consume the recalled products and to check their pantries immediately.

For additional details or refund requests, visit MadeGood’s recall Q&A page.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)