WORST GENOCIDE EVER: Hamas Official Inadvertently Admits That The IDF Isn’t Killing Gazans En Masse

In a revelation that completely dismantles anti-Israel propaganda, a senior Hamas official has admitted that over 2 million people remain in the Gaza Strip—directly contradicting the baseless claims that Israel is committing genocide. If Israel’s military campaign were indeed a genocide, it would be the most incompetent and least effective attempt in history.

During an interview with anti-Israel propagandist Jackson Hinkle, Hamas official and former Gaza Minister of Health Basem Naim inadvertently confirmed what Israel has asserted all along: the notion of an Israeli-orchestrated genocide is pure fiction. While Hinkle cited President Donald Trump’s estimate that 1.7 million people remain in Gaza, Naim corrected him, stating that the actual number is over 2.3 million—showing that the vast majority of Gaza’s population remains intact despite the ongoing war.

“I have no idea about [Trump’s] intentions to mention this number. But officially, there are 2.3 million-plus Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Naim admitted.

Further proving Israel’s defensive stance, Naim disclosed that approximately 200,000 Palestinians voluntarily left Gaza for security reasons, education, or professional endeavors, both before and after the war began.

By Naim’s own admission, the majority of Gaza’s residents remain unharmed, exposing the so-called genocide as a false narrative pushed by anti-Israel activists. Genocide, by definition, involves the systematic extermination of a people—yet Hamas’s own numbers show that Israel has specifically targeted terrorists while avoiding mass civilian casualties, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields.

Despite these undeniable facts, anti-Israel extremists like Hinkle continue to peddle blatant lies. Hinkle, who has repeatedly spread pro-Hamas propaganda, openly praised Iran’s missile attacks on Israel and glorified Hamas’s reign of terror. Following the October 7 massacre—where Hamas terrorists butchered approximately 1,200 innocent Israeli men, women, and children and kidnapped 250 hostages—Hinkle celebrated Hamas’s actions as “resistance.” His pro-terrorist rhetoric further cements his role as a key player in the campaign to vilify Israel.

Meanwhile, Naim brazenly reiterated Hamas’s ultimate goal: the total destruction of Israel. He claimed that Hamas’s armed resistance is merely a tool to achieve its broader objective—replacing Israel with a Palestinian state. Unsurprisingly, he justified the October 7 atrocities, refusing to acknowledge Hamas’s role in the barbaric and unprovoked slaughter of innocent Israelis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)