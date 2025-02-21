UNTHINKABLE CRUELTY: Hamas Terrorists Strangled Bibas Children With Their Bare Hands

In a revelation that should shock the conscience of humanity, Israeli authorities have confirmed that Kfir and Ariel Bibas—just 10 months and 4 years old—were choked to death with the bare hands of Hamas terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari made the grim announcement: “Kfir and Ariel Bibas were brutally murdered by the terrorists. They murdered them with their bare hands. We collected forensic findings and intelligence information.”

“Contrary to Hamas’ lies, they were not killed in an airstrike. Kfir the infant and Ariel the four-year-old were murdered in cold blood. The terrorists did not murder them by shooting them, they murdered them with their hands. Afterwards, they committed terrible acts in order to try to cover up the atrocities,” he says.

The truth, long obscured by Hamas’s lies and disinformation, was finally revealed with confirmation from Yarden Bibas, the boys’ father, who insisted that the world must know his children were slaughtered by human animals.

For months, Hamas toyed with the hopes of the Bibas family, refusing to disclose any details about the fate of Kfir, Ariel, and their mother, Shiri Bibas, who were abducted during the October 7th massacre. Instead, the terror group deliberately spread falsehoods—first claiming the family was alive, then blaming Israeli airstrikes for their deaths. Now, the reality has emerged, and it is beyond horrifying: Hamas terrorists executed defenseless children with their bare hands.

This was not war. This was not collateral damage. This was pure, unfiltered evil. The barbarity of Hamas is not a matter of debate—it is a matter of undeniable fact.

