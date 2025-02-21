Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UNTHINKABLE CRUELTY: Hamas Terrorists Strangled Bibas Children With Their Bare Hands

A woman holds a mask depicting the faces of Shiri Bibas and her sons Kfir and Ariel. (AP/Oded Balilty)

In a revelation that should shock the conscience of humanity, Israeli authorities have confirmed that Kfir and Ariel Bibas—just 10 months and 4 years old—were choked to death with the bare hands of Hamas terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari made the grim announcement: “Kfir and Ariel Bibas were brutally murdered by the terrorists. They murdered them with their bare hands. We collected forensic findings and intelligence information.”

“Contrary to Hamas’ lies, they were not killed in an airstrike. Kfir the infant and Ariel the four-year-old were murdered in cold blood. The terrorists did not murder them by shooting them, they murdered them with their hands. Afterwards, they committed terrible acts in order to try to cover up the atrocities,” he says.

The truth, long obscured by Hamas’s lies and disinformation, was finally revealed with confirmation from Yarden Bibas, the boys’ father, who insisted that the world must know his children were slaughtered by human animals.

For months, Hamas toyed with the hopes of the Bibas family, refusing to disclose any details about the fate of Kfir, Ariel, and their mother, Shiri Bibas, who were abducted during the October 7th massacre. Instead, the terror group deliberately spread falsehoods—first claiming the family was alive, then blaming Israeli airstrikes for their deaths. Now, the reality has emerged, and it is beyond horrifying: Hamas terrorists executed defenseless children with their bare hands.

This was not war. This was not collateral damage. This was pure, unfiltered evil. The barbarity of Hamas is not a matter of debate—it is a matter of undeniable fact.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



5 Responses

  1. But Hamas linked CAIR and its Hamas “Palestinian” Arab fascist head Nihad Awad are upset if one calls them palestinazis.

  4. with confirmation from Yarden Bibas, the boys’ father, who insisted that the world must know his children were slaughtered by human animals. Yarden made the Absolute correct decision to publicize this unspeakable atrocity to the world.
    May השם Bless ירדן to emulate the Father of the current Bobov Rebbe after WW2, & merit to also be able to remarry & recommence a healthy safe family.

  5. Did anyone think otherwise? They probably did it in front of their mother too! But Israel is guilty of genocide. All the WOKE professors and colleges who’ve condemned Israel and the idiotic UN GutterRat are either mum or okay with this treatment.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MASSIVE TERROR ATTACK FAILS: Multiple Empty Buses Explode In Bat Yam; Devices Located; Manhunt For Suspect [VIDEOS]

Vladimir Putin Meets Russian Chief Rabbi, Sends Best Wishes To Released Russian-Israeli Hostage [VIDEO]

WHEN WORDS FAIL: How To Process The Devastating Murder Of The Bibas Family Hy”d | Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox

H’YD: After 503 Days Of Torment, Oded Lifshitz, H’yd, Is Identified

MOVING VIDEO: “Abba Survived Captivity In The Zechus Of Shema Yisrael & Brachos”

UN Rights Chief: Display of Bodies in Gaza is “Abhorrent” and Violates International Law

DEAL WITH THE DEVIL: “Deported” Freed Archterrorist Is Guest At Depraved Gazan Ceremony

DARKNESS VS. LIGHT: Israelis Stand In Pouring Rain To Salute Kedoshim

4 Kedoshim Arrive In Israel After Depraved Hamas Ceremony In Khan Younis

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network