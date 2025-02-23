PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Levaya Of Reb Yitzchok Stefansky Z’L At The Lakewood Minyan In Boro Park

Attached are photos and videos of the Levaya in Boro Park of Reb Yitzchok Stefansky z”l.

As YWN reported earlier, Reb Yitzchok, the owner of Dagim Fish and an understated talmid chochom, is perhaps best known for being one of the founders of the famed Lakewood Minyan in Boro Park, where he served as gabbai for half a century.

He is survived by his children: Shmuel, Shua, Yaakov, Chaim Yisroel, Bentzy, Moshe, Shneur, Hadassah Oelbaum, Naomi Goldstein, Leah Kaufman, Shulamis Schuck, and Rivky Gold.

The levaya was held at 10:00 am at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Ave., followed by a second levaya at the Lakewood Minyan in BP at 12:15.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

