GOOD NEWS! Cafe Hillel Terrorist Released Last Week Dies After “Falling Off” Building

Dr. Dovid Appelbaum and his daughter Nava, H'YD.

!כן יאבדו כל אויביך

One of the Palestinian terrorists released from prison in Israel last week as part of the hostage release deal died over the weekend after falling off a building near his home in east Jerusalem.

Naa’el Abid was serving seven life sentences and 30 years for participating in the 2003 suicide bombing at Cafe Hillel in Jerusalem which killed seven people, including Dr. Dovid Applebaum, H’yd, and his daughter Nava, H’yd, the night before Nava’s wedding, and injured 57 people.

Abid reportedly fell from the roof of a three-story building near his home in the Isawiya neighborhood of east Jerusalem. However, according to Fatah sources quoted by Abu Ali Express, Abid jumped from the building.

He also possibly could have been killed by other terrorists who suspected he was an informer since he was not deported following his release like other terrorists who murdered Israelis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



