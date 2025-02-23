Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN CATSKILLS: Mr. Stewie Mandel Z”L, Former Swan Lake Shul President, Found Deceased After Days-Long Search


After nearly a week of extensive search efforts, Stewart “Stewie” Mandel, a former president of the Swan Lake Shul, has tragically been found deceased. Mr. Mandel, who was 69 years old, had been missing since last Tuesday, last seen in Presidential Estates in Swan Lake, NY.

Law enforcement and volunteers had been actively searching for Mr. Mandel throughout the Catskills region, but efforts yielded no leads. On Sunday morning, a Catskills Hatzolah volunteer spotted his vehicle off-road in the Harris area. Upon further inspection, authorities found Mandel inside the vehicle, but tragically, he was no longer alive.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation, and officials have not yet released further details on the apparent accident.

Misaskim is on-site ensuring proper kavod hameis.

Levaya details will be announced as soon as they become available.

