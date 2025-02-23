Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy FBI Director: Left Set to Implode Over Trump’s Latest Move

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday night that conservative firebrand and popular podcaster Dan Bongino has been appointed as the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, comes on the heels of Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director, signaling a bold new direction for the agency under Trump’s second administration. While conservatives are celebrating what they see as a victory for law enforcement and justice, the left is gearing up for a predictable meltdown over Bongino’s ascent to one of the nation’s top law enforcement posts.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to break the news, writing, “Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.” The announcement, posted just after 8:40 PM EST on February 23, quickly ignited a firestorm of reactions across social media, with posts on X reflecting both jubilation and outrage.

Bongino, a former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent turned media powerhouse, has long been a vocal supporter of Trump and a fierce critic of what he calls the “deep state.” His appointment follows a career trajectory that includes hosting “The Dan Bongino Show,” a widely followed conservative podcast, and stints as a Fox News contributor. With a Master’s degree in Psychology and years of law enforcement experience, Bongino brings a unique blend of street-smarts and intellectual heft to the FBI’s No. 2 spot. Yet, it’s his unapologetic conservatism and history of calling out the left that has liberals clutching their pearls tonight.

The reaction from the conservative base was swift and ecstatic. The sentiment among Trump supporters is clear: this is a dream team poised to shake up an agency they’ve long viewed with suspicion.

But if conservatives are popping champagne, the left is already sounding the alarm. Bongino’s appointment is a red-hot trigger for progressives, who have spent years painting him as a conspiracy-peddling provocateur. Back in November 2020, The New York Times branded him one of the five biggest election misinformation “super spreaders” for questioning Trump’s election loss—a label that still haunts his critics’ talking points. His vocal criticism of the FBI’s leadership during probes into Trump, including the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, only deepens their dread. Raw Story, a reliably left-leaning outlet, didn’t mince words in its headline: “Trump appoints conspiracy theory-spouting podcaster as deputy FBI director,” setting the tone for what’s sure to be a chorus of outrage from MSNBC to The View.

The meltdown is already brewing on X, where some users are sounding less than thrilled.

This isn’t just about Bongino’s resume—it’s about what he represents. Paired with Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist who’s vowed to uproot “conspirators” from the government, the duo signals a full-on assault on the FBI’s status quo. AL.com reported that Bongino’s appointment comes days after Patel announced plans to move 1,000 agents out of D.C., a move that’s already got the bureaucratic elite sweating. For the left, this is their worst nightmare: two outspoken conservatives, unbound by Senate oversight for Bongino’s role, steering the FBI into what they’ll decry as a weaponized arm of Trump’s agenda.

