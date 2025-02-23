NYC: Three Dead, Two Injured, One Missing After Boat Capsizes in Local Waters

A tragic boating accident on Sunday afternoon left three people dead, two injured, and one missing after a vessel overturned in the waters near Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.

Authorities received a 911 distress call around 12 p.m., reporting a boat in distress near Breezy Point, Queens, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The NYPD Harbor Unit and the Coast Guard responded to the scene.

Five individuals were pulled from the water, four of whom were found unresponsive. The Sandy Hook Pilots and NYPD Aviation Unit transported the victims to Staten Island University Hospital and the Coast Guard Station in Sandy Hook.

Police confirmed that three people were pronounced dead. Of the two injured survivors, one remains in critical condition while the other is stable.

As of Sunday night, the Coast Guard continued searching for the missing individual. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

