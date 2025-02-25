Experience Utmost Living in the Jerusalem Hills

In the heart of the Jerusalem Hills, merely a whisper away from the capital’s center,

a unique vision gracefully comes to life – “12 Stones” a community that redefines the essence of deluxe living.

This haven is more than just a home; it’s a sanctuary where your being transcends the ordinary, inviting you to enjoy a life of unparalleled serenity, beauty, and togetherness.

Nestled in the serene foothills near Jerusalem, “12 Stones” is a luxurious new community which offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and urban convenience. Poised at the edge of Givat Ze’ev, overlooking a verdant valley, the area is surrounded by picturesque landscapes that provide a peaceful retreat from the bustle of city life. Despite its immersion in nature, the neighbourhood remains just a short drive from the heart of Jerusalem, ensuring residents enjoy both the tranquillity of suburban setting and the amenities of the capital. This unique combination makes it an ideal location for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a beautiful and secluded environment.

Nestled amidst the lush tapestry of nature and bordering a private reserve

Living close to nature, surrounded by rolling hills, offers a truly enriching and restorative lifestyle. The changing of the seasons brings a breathtaking variety of colors and scents, from the vibrant blossoms of spring to the golden hues of autumn, providing a constant reminder of Earth’s breathtaking beauty. Each day begins with the gentle hues of a sunrise over the hills and ends with the serene glow of a sunset, casting a peaceful calm over the landscape. The clean, fresh air invigorates the senses and promotes wellbeing. The soothing tones of nature—the rustling leaves, chirping birds, and distant sounds of wildlife—create a tranquil ambiance that allows residents to connect with their surroundings and experience a profound sense of peace and relaxation.

ENJOY THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS – A RICH SOCIAL

LIFE AND A PRIVATE SANCTUARY

Blending contemporary lifestyle with the timeless beauty of the surrounding landscape.