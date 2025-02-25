IS TRUMP HEALTHY? Mysterious Bruise On President’s Hand Ignites A Flurry Of Speculation

A seemingly routine diplomatic encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday raised eyebrows when eagle-eyed observers noticed a large, mysterious bruise on Trump’s right hand. The mark, visible during their Monday meeting at the White House, has ignited a firestorm of speculation about its origins, ranging from health concerns to playful jabs at the leaders’ famously intense handshake history.

The bruise came into focus as the two leaders sat in the Oval Office, discussing critical issues like the ongoing war in Ukraine, which marked its third anniversary this week. Photos captured Trump, 78, with a prominent dark patch on the back of his hand, partially concealed by makeup but unmistakable under scrutiny. The timing couldn’t have been more conspicuous—moments earlier, Trump and Macron had engaged in one of their signature “death grip” handshakes, a 12-second clasp outside the White House that rekindled memories of their past physical showdowns.

Social media erupted with theories. Some users suggested the bruise might be an IV mark, hinting at undisclosed medical treatments. “That’s the kind of bruise you get from blood thinners or infusions—what’s going on with his health?” one X user pondered. Others pointed to Trump’s age, noting that older skin bruises more easily due to thinning and reduced protective tissue. A more humorous contingent quipped that Macron’s firm grip might have left a literal impression, with one commenter joking, “Macron’s handshake finally won the war.”

The White House offered a straightforward explanation on Tuesday, attributing the bruise to Trump’s relentless schedule. “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “He’s a man of the people—his commitment is unwavering.” The statement aimed to quell speculation, though it did little to dampen online chatter.

Trump and Macron’s handshake rivalry is well-documented. Their first viral clash in Brussels in 2017—a 29-second grip that left Trump’s knuckles white—set the tone for a relationship marked by mutual displays of dominance. At the 2019 G7 Summit, Macron famously left indentations on Trump’s hand, and Monday’s encounter featured not one but three awkward handshakes, including a prolonged grip and a jesting clasp during a press conference. Body language experts have long interpreted these exchanges as a subtle power struggle, but the bruise has added a new layer to the narrative.

While the meeting’s official focus was diplomacy—Macron pushing for a Ukraine truce and Trump suggesting European peacekeepers might sway Russian President Vladimir Putin—the bruise stole the spotlight. Neither leader addressed it directly, though Trump appeared unfazed, recounting a lighthearted anecdote about a past Paris dinner with Macron while tapping his arm. Macron, 47, maintained his composure, correcting Trump’s claim about European aid to Ukraine with a firm, “No, we paid 60 percent of the total effort—real money.”

Health speculation about Trump is not new. His 2023 medical report touted weight loss through diet and exercise, but offered few specifics, fueling periodic rumors. The bruise’s visibility, despite apparent efforts to mask it, has renewed calls from some quarters for transparency about his condition. Yet, without concrete evidence beyond photographs, theories remain just that—intriguing but unconfirmed.

