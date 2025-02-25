Leaked IDF Report Exposes Catastrophic Failures at Nachal Oz Military Outpost on October 7

A shocking leaked IDF probe has revealed a stunning security lapse at the Nachal Oz military outpost on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its unprecedented assault on Israel. According to the report, only one soldier was on guard duty that fateful morning, stationed at the entrance to the base—leaving the entire outpost virtually defenseless against the oncoming terrorist onslaught.

Situated less than a kilometer from the Gaza border, the Nachal Oz outpost suffered horrific losses in the attack. More than 50 soldiers were slaughtered, and 10 were taken hostage, with Hamas gunmen overrunning the base in a meticulously planned operation that had been years in the making.

The IDF probe, first reported by Israel’s Channel 12, paints a devastating picture of negligence and missed warnings. At the time of the attack, 162 soldiers were present at Nachal Oz—yet only 81 were trained combat troops, with another 9 armed but not combat-ready. That left nearly half the base unarmed and unable to defend themselves.

Compounding the tragedy, Hamas knew every detail of the base’s layout—having studied it from afar for years, according to the report. The terror group had mapped out “where every room was,” anticipating the vulnerabilities of the outpost. Even more damning, the attackers knew the base would be operating at reduced capacity due to Simchas Torah, which fell on that day. This calculated exploitation of a known weakness proved catastrophic.

The IDF investigation further reveals that Hamas began its final attack preparations on the evening of October 6, a full 12 hours before the first air-raid sirens sounded in southern Israel. Senior IDF officers were aware of unusual movement near the border but dismissed concerns, deciding against deploying troops to defensive positions.

Had the military acted on those early warning signs, “the battle picture would have looked different,” the report states—suggesting that better preparedness could have saved lives.

Adding to the devastation, the probe highlights the deadly impact of Hamas’s relentless rocket fire. With Israeli soldiers seeking shelter in bunkers, terrorists easily stormed the base and massacred groups of soldiers huddled inside, taking full advantage of the IDF’s reliance on traditional defense tactics that had never before been tested in such an overwhelming attack.

The full findings of the investigation are set to be presented to grieving families on Thursday before being officially made public. The revelations are likely to ignite intense scrutiny over Israel’s military preparedness, command failures, and the broader intelligence breakdown that allowed one of the darkest days in Israeli history to unfold unchecked.

