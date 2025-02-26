Trump’s Middle East Envoy: Hamas Staying In Power Is A “Red Line”; Lebanon And Syria Could Join Abraham Accords

The Trump administration has made it clear: Hamas will not govern Gaza under any ceasefire deal. That message was delivered forcefully by Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, as Israel and Hamas prepare for the next phase of negotiations.

Speaking at the launch of the American Jewish Committee’s Center for a New Middle East in Washington, Witkoff confirmed that discussions could resume as soon as Sunday, with hopes of securing the release of additional hostages. However, he emphasized that any long-term resolution must exclude Hamas from power.

“That’s a red line for the Israelis, but it’s a red line for us,” Witkoff declared, referencing the May 27 protocol signed by the Biden administration and Israel, which initially included a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The Trump administration, however, sees that as unrealistic and unworkable.

Witkoff outlined a radically different approach to the region, criticizing past U.S. policies for repeatedly allowing Hamas to regain control and continue its cycle of destruction.

“We’ve rebuilt Gaza three or four times and that’s just an unacceptable use of resources,” Witkoff said. “We need to get rid of this crazy, ideological, psychopathic way of thinking that Hamas promotes.”

Instead of a Biden-backed five-year reconstruction plan, which assumes Palestinians will remain in the war-torn enclave, the Trump administration is exploring relocation options and a multi-national approach to Gaza’s future. Witkoff suggested that the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt would play critical roles in determining the long-term redevelopment of Gaza.

Unlike previous administrations, which have focused on the two-state solution, Witkoff said the Trump team is rethinking the entire framework of peace in the region.

“People talk about two states. We at the Trump administration talk about, ‘How do you get to a better life?’” Witkoff explained, hinting that traditional peace plans have failed because they ignore the practical needs of Palestinians and the reality of Hamas’ terrorist grip on Gaza.

He also pointed to Lebanon and Syria as potential future partners for peace, with Hezbollah weakened and a new government in Damascus potentially opening the door for normalization between Israel and its northern neighbors.

“Lebanon could actually normalize and come into the Abraham Accords, as could even potentially Syria,” Witkoff said, signaling a dramatic realignment of the region’s geopolitics under Trump’s leadership.

The Trump administration’s hardline stance marks a clear departure from the Biden-era negotiations, which focused on ceasefires and humanitarian aid but left Hamas firmly in control.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, praised Witkoff’s approach, calling it “a vision for the entire region—not just Gaza—but one that is more hopeful and more integrated.”

