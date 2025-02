At the Thursday night Vort in Lakewood of HaChosson Shmuel Lefkowitz (Son of HzRav Shaya) to HaKallah Leahla Olshin (daughter of HaRav Isser Zalman).

The Chosson is an Enikle of HaRav Elya brudny, and the Kallah is an Einikle of HaRav Yeruchim Olshin and YBLC’T HaRav Elya Meir Sorotzkin ZT’L.

VIDEO & PHOTOS VIA HOLY SHOTS